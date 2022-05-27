      Weather Alert

In Time for Holiday Weekend, Tappan Lake Marina/Restaurant Fully Open

May 27, 2022 @ 4:45am

Tappan, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A favorite Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District summertime stop for local residents is Tappan Lake Park.

And you’ll be happy to know the restaurant and marina building is fully open now.

“Water’s Edge Kitchen and Bar” is being operated by the owners of the Dennison Yard Italian Restaurant.

It’s open for lunch and dinner, with tremendous views of the lake.

A new gas and oil lease at Tappan is worth $40 million.

Shale-related drilling has funded all the recent improvements at the eight parks.

Also, Atwood and Tappan Lake Parks and a few other Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District campgrounds have parades over the weekend.

It’s about bikes, golf carts and other such small vehicles riding and people walking through the campground areas.

Popular Posts
Jennifer Lawrence Used To Pretend Ellen Degeneres Interviewed Her On The Toilet
Billie Eilish, Shawn Mendes, Coldplay Sign Global Citizen Letter
Chris Pratt and Wife Katherine Welcome Second Daughter
Arby’s Adds Wagyu Beef to Its Menu
“Thor: Love And Thunder” First Trailer Revealed
Connect With Us Listen To Us On