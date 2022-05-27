In Time for Holiday Weekend, Tappan Lake Marina/Restaurant Fully Open
Tappan, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A favorite Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District summertime stop for local residents is Tappan Lake Park.
And you’ll be happy to know the restaurant and marina building is fully open now.
“Water’s Edge Kitchen and Bar” is being operated by the owners of the Dennison Yard Italian Restaurant.
It’s open for lunch and dinner, with tremendous views of the lake.
A new gas and oil lease at Tappan is worth $40 million.
Shale-related drilling has funded all the recent improvements at the eight parks.
Also, Atwood and Tappan Lake Parks and a few other Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District campgrounds have parades over the weekend.
It’s about bikes, golf carts and other such small vehicles riding and people walking through the campground areas.