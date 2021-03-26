Incidence Number Goes Up Slightly, 50 Cases Goal Seems Further Away Now
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ohio is going the wrong way when it comes to reducing coronavirus cases and eventually dropping masking and other orders.
The number of cases per 100,000 over the last two weeks rose slightly to 146.9.
It was 143.8 last week.
State Chief Medical Officer Dr Bruce Vanderhoff says the virus has a tendency to jump up again every three months.
He also pointed to the five virus variants that are out there, three of which are players in Ohio.
The health orders could be gone in several months anyway, when and if Senate Bill 22 becomes law.
The weekly color-coded coronavirus state map has a few changes, but Stark, Summit, and Portage remain at Red Level-3, while Carroll, Tuscarawas, and Wayne remain at Orange Level-2.