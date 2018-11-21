Increased Traffic Enforcement Along Deadly Stretch Of Road

(WHBC) – The Canton Police Department is looking at what can be done to improve traffic safety along Tuscarawas Street W after some fatal crashes.

The most recent was on Saturday, when a woman from Massillon was struck by a car in the 4200 block while crossing the street heading to a bus stop.

There was also a pedestrian fatally struck in October, and a fatal crash in March.

Police have reached out to the Canton Engineering Department and SARTA for ideas to improve safety.

“We’re working with the engineering department to see if there’s solutions we can come up with with signage or crosswalks,” said Lt. Lisa Broucker.

“And where the last two happened is right around the SARTA bus stop so we’re in contact with them about possible solutions to deter people from crossing mid-block.”

She says Canton Police, with assistance from the Ohio Highway Patrol, will be stepping up traffic enforcement along West Tusc for the “foreseeable future.”

Over the last 12 months police have responded to 266 crashes along Tuscarawas Street W.

43 of which resulted injuries, and three were fatal.