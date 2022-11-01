Indian River Juveniles Involved in Similar incident in Circleville over the Weekend

Columbus TV Station WBNS is reporting that three juveniles who were involved in the riot at the Indian River Correctional Facility in Massillon were also involved in an incident at the state’s Circleville facility this past weekend. Apparently the youth were moved from Massillon to Circleville.

The TV station’s report says five juveniles, three from Massillon, assaulted a corrections officer and took her keys, freeing four other juveniles over the weekend. It is said to have happened on Saturday night at around 6:00pm. No one was seriously injured and damage was minimal.