Indians Kluber Hurt
By WHBC
|
May 1, 2019 @ 11:47 PM

Indians ace Corey Kluber left Wednesday’s game in Miami after being hit on the right forearm by a line drive in the 5th inning off the bat of Brian Anderson in the Tribe’s 4-2 loss to the Marlins.

Initial X-rays on Kluber revealed a non-displaced fracture of his right ulna.

Kluber will be reevaluated on Thursday in Cleveland to confirm tonight’s exam and assess a timetable.

The two-time Cy Young award winner will probably join fellow starter Mike Clevinger on the injured list once the second set of x-rays are taken. Clevinger is out with a shoulder/back muscle injury.

Kluber also suffered the loss in Miami and is now 2-3, 5.80era on the year.

