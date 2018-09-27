Injured Turtle Gets Lego Wheelchair

The Maryland Zoo went above and beyond the call of duty to make sure one of their new residents can still get around, despite his injury. A zoo employee found an injured eastern box turtle at Druid Hill Park in Baltimore. The turtle was found in July with multiple fractures to the bottom of his shell! The zoos veterinary team brought him into surgery and fixed him up! But there was one problem: in order to heal, the shell had to stay off the ground.

Someone on staff came up with the idea of making a wheelchair out of legos for the turtle. So, they sent the plans for a turtle wheelchair to a friend of one of the veterinary staff, who is a lego enthusiast.

As soon as the little guy was put in the wheelchair, the staff reports he took off zooming around.