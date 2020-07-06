      Weather Alert

Inmates: State COs at Ross Forced 2 Prisoners to Fight

Jul 6, 2020 @ 5:24am

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state patrol and Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections are investigating what some would call a despicable abuse of power.

Two inmates at the Ross Correctional Institution in Chillicothe were forced to fight each other for four minutes back in early April, then sent back to their cells with no medical treatment.

17 days later as the internal investigation began, the two were placed in isolation.

The men say it was for the entertainment of corrections officers.

