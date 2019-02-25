‘Innovative’ Broadband Technology Coming to Canton

(WHBC) – The city of Canton’s downtown Innovation District lives up to its name.

In a collaborative effort with Facebook and wireless-broadband hardware maker RADWIN, Canton-based Agile Networks announced today it will be installing equipment on buildings and poles across the district to enhance the already-existing broadband network.

The new technology is being called “terragraph”.

Canton will be the first city in the country where this technology will be deployed.

Agile CEO Kyle Quillen appeared on Canton’s Morning News on WHBC Monday morning.