Insanity Plea Dropped by Jackson Group Home Murder Suspect
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Jackson township group home resident accused of killing one of his caretakers withdrew his insanity plea this afternoon. 23 year old Jacob Beichler had pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to one count of aggravated murder. However, he withdrew his plea after a psychological evaluation was filed under seal with the court.
Beichler is charged for the murder of 51 year old Lisa Isom, of Canton Township, that took place outside his home on Elaine Avenue NW on January 12. Police have testified, stating that Beichler admitted to ordering a set of knives from Amazon that he used to kill Isom with. Beichler also allegedly prepared for the attack by removing light bulbs from the driveway so he could hide in the dark behind a trash can.
Stark County Common Pleas Judge Natalie Haupt has yet to set a date for the trial.