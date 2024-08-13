Inside the “It Ends With Us” Feud

Source: YouTube

Many fans have picked up on the fact star and director of “It Ends With Us”, Justin Baldoni, has made all separate promotional appearances from interviews to premieres, than the rest of the cast.

Blake Lively, Jenny Slate and Brandon Sklenar all have appeared together and now inside sources are shedding some light as to why. Word is Baldoni and Lively (who served as producer) had different visions for the film. Baldoni’s production company owned the rights to the movie but author Colleen Hoover was a Blake superfan and insisted she play Lily. When Baldoni was asked on the red carpet if he’d be back for the next movie he said, “I think Blake Lively is ready to direct.”

Still, in interviews he gushes over her “brilliance” and how as a scene partner she was “generous” and a “great listener.”

Their chemistry on screen was undeniable!