Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Inside the “It Ends With Us” Feud

August 13, 2024 12:56PM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Many fans have picked up on the fact star and director of “It Ends With Us”, Justin Baldoni, has made all separate promotional appearances from interviews to premieres, than the rest of the cast.

Blake Lively, Jenny Slate and Brandon Sklenar all have appeared together and now inside sources are shedding some light as to why. Word is Baldoni and Lively (who served as producer) had different visions for the film. Baldoni’s production company owned the rights to the movie but author Colleen Hoover was a Blake superfan and insisted she play Lily. When Baldoni was asked on the red carpet if he’d be back for the next movie he said, “I think Blake Lively is ready to direct.”

Still, in interviews he gushes over her “brilliance” and how as a scene partner she was “generous” and a “great listener.”

Their chemistry on screen was undeniable!

Popular Posts

1

Medal of Honor Recipients Come to Canton
2

Noah Lyles Out With Covid, More Broken Records And A Men’s Basketball Nail Biter
3

The Script set for headlining dates in between getting “massive inspiration” opening for Pink’s tour
4

Quincy Hall’s Amazing Last Second Gold, Sportsmanship Stories And Another Proposal
5

Music notes: Selena Gomez, Sabrina Carpenter and more