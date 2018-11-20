Instagram Going After Fake Likes, Follows, and Comments

Instagram is stepping up its fight against fake follows, likes, and comments by removing them from their app.

All fake likes and follows from third party apps are now going to be removed per IG’s revamped Community Guidelines and Terms of Use.

When an account is found using a third party app for likes and follows to become popular, Instagram will let the account know and will ask you to change your password.

This is the first time Instagram has begun to fight against fake likes on their platform.

What do you think about people who use third party apps for likes? Have you ever done it for your Instagram account?