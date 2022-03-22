      Weather Alert

Instagram Is BIG Money for The Stars

Mar 22, 2022 @ 8:46am

From movies, to albums, to sports, celebrities in the spotlight are bringing in big money hand over fist.

Add in social media influencing to the list, and the stars are bringing in a BOATLOAD of cash per post.

According to the Instagram Rich List, (yes, that’s a thing), Selena Gomez rakes in $1,486,000 per Instagram post. And she’s only 5th on the list!

Kylie Jenner who is the woman with the most followers on Instagram is #4 raking in $1,494,000 per post.

Ariana Grande is 3rd making about $1,510,000 per post.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is #2 on the list making $1,523,000 per post.

The number 1 money making celebrity on Instagram? Oh, that’s soccer star Christiano Ronaldo making a whopping $1,604,000 PER POST!

Have you made money being a brand sponsor on Instagram?

