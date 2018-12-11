Instagram Launches Walkie-Talkie Voice Messaging

It seems that Instagram adds a new wrinkle to their app each week these days. The latest comes in the form of messaging.

Starting today, Instagram users can now record a short audio message to send via chat to their friends.

Voice messaging has been rolled out today on Instagram Direct. By holding down the microphone button, users can record a message up to one minute in duration.

When you think of messaging, is Instagram the app you think of? What is your “go-to” app for messaging?