Instagram will block hashtags that surface, “verifiably false” information regarding vaccines.
They previously blocked hashtags that contained false information like #vaccinescauseaids.
When a hashtag is blocked by Instagram, it makes it impossible to find content or organize around.
Instagram is looking for ways to combat fake news.
Instagram Will Block Hashtags Spreading Fake News About Vaccines
