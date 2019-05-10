Instagram Will Block Hashtags Spreading Fake News About Vaccines
By Sarah
|
May 10, 2019 @ 6:26 AM

Instagram will block hashtags that surface, “verifiably false” information regarding vaccines.
They previously blocked hashtags that contained false information like #vaccinescauseaids.
When a hashtag is blocked by Instagram, it makes it impossible to find content or organize around.
Instagram is looking for ways to combat fake news.
Has your opinion on vaccines changed over the years?

