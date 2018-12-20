Instant Analysisclose Meet the Florida Woman Who Spends $45K on Holiday Decorations

Mariah Carey might have to relinquish her title of “Queen of Christmas’ and hand it over to Michelle Sowell. Michelle Sowell’s North Pole Christmas Light Display has become a huge holiday attraction for people visiting her farm in Milton, FL.

Michelle spends over $45K each year to create a winter wonderland complete with zebras, horses and even a kangaroo. Michelle estimates that around 50,000 people come to see her holiday light display each year. Her family works for three months to prepare for the event.