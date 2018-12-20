Instant Analysisclose Meet the Florida Woman Who Spends $45K on Holiday Decorations
By Gabe
|
Dec 20, 2018 @ 4:10 PM

Mariah Carey might have to relinquish her title of “Queen of Christmas’ and hand it over to Michelle Sowell. Michelle Sowell’s North Pole Christmas Light Display has become a huge holiday attraction for people visiting her farm in Milton, FL.

Michelle spends over $45K each year to create a winter wonderland complete with zebras, horses and even a kangaroo. Michelle estimates that around 50,000 people come to see her holiday light display each year. Her family works for three months to prepare for the event.

