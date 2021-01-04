      Weather Alert

Intersection Safety Project Planned for West Tusc and Perry

Jan 4, 2021 @ 5:54am

PERRY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – ODOT has plans for a safety improvement project in Perry Township at the intersection of West Tusc and Perry Drive.

Additional turn lanes will be added for north- and westbound drivers.

The department identified 83 crashes at that intersection between 2016 and 2018, with 61 of them being rear-end accidents.

Construction on the $2 million project is set to begin this Fall and be completed in 2022.

ODOT is taking public comments on the project.

Popular Posts
2020 Ends With Dancing Robots
Count Down The Biggest Songs Of The Year With Us!
Aly & AJ Return With New Version Of 'Potential Breakup Song"
The Times Square Ball Drop Is Still Happening. You're Just Not Invited.
adam levine
Adam Levine Says 'No Thank You' About Returning To 'The Voice'