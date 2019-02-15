Investigation Continues Into Interstate 77 Crash

(WHBC) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s investigation continues into a Thursday crash on Interstate 77 that injured a trooper and others.

The Canton Post of the highway patrol says Trooper Robert Chapman was investigating a two-vehicle crash on the right berm of I-77 southbound between Shuffel and Portage Streets at around 1:15 Thursday afternoon when a crash involving six vehicles occurred just north of that location.

Investigators say a semi involved in the second crash struck the concrete barrier along the west side of the interstate, careened off the barrier and then slammed into the back of the trooper’s patrol car.

Several people were injured in the crash, including the trooper.

All were taken to area hospitals with injuries that are not considering life-threatening.

I-77 southbound had to be shut down at Shuffel Street as crews responded to and cleared the crash, which remains under investigation.

The highway patrol is reminding drivers, when you see a stationary public safety vehicle with its lights activated, move over and drive with caution until clear of the scene.