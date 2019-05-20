Investigation Into Tainted Food Served To Teachers

(ONN) – Several middle school students in central Ohio are under investigation after allegedly putting bodily fluids into food that was then served to teachers.
The incident allegedly happened Thursday at Hyatts Middle school in Powell.
The Delaware County Sheriff’s office is investigating the report and says it could constitute felony assault.
It allegedly happened during some kind of class project that involved cooking.
The allegation is that students put either urine or semen onto crepes that were served to teachers.
There was allegedly a video shared of some portion of the incident, which made its way to school administration.