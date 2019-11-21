Invisibility Cloak From Harry Potter Available For Purchase
If you are a Harry Potter fan or have someone in your life that is, there’s a bit of new gear that you’ve gotta get!
If you’ve ever wished you could wrap yourself in a cloak and become invisible, just like your favorite wizard from the books and movies, your chance has come. Several major retailers across Canada are selling the Harry Potter Invisibility Cloak for around $60 Canadian, which works out to about $45 US. Paired with the included Wow! Stuff app, the light-weight green lining blanket will render you invisible in photographs and videos, many of which have already started popping up on social media.
If you had the ability to turn invisible, what would you do?