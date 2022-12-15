“Ironman” And “The Little Mermaid” Among Films Entered Into The National Film Registry

The Library Of Congress is rolling their picks of 25 films to be preserved in the National Film Registry this year. To be considered, movies have to be at least 10 years old and “culturally, historically or aesthetically” significant.

They consulted with the National Film Preservation Board and a small group of Library specialists and took into consideration the 6,865 titles nominated by the public. One of the most notable 2022 inductees is Marvel Studios’ 2008 film Iron Man, Disney’s The Little Mermaid, John Waters’ Hairspray, and When Harry Met Sally.