Is Disney Looking For “Avengers”-Like Help For A Live Action “Hercules?”
This is one of my favorite Disney films of all time. So I am SUPER excited for this rumor… Disney is looking at making a live-action version of Hercules. Sources say that John Favreau or The Russo Brothers are being pitched to direct the movie. Favreau and The Russos have their fingerprints on the success of Marvel’s Avengers movies. Favreau also directed 2016’s The Jungle Book and 2019’s The Lion King for Disney. Disney is also planning live-action versions of Peter Pan, Pinocchio, and 101 Dalmations.