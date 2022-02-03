Is Ed Sheeran Doing a Remix With Taylor Swift?
Fans think Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift are teaming up for a remix. This comes after he posted a cryptic Instagram message that got everyone talking.
Ed wrote, “Signing some CDs for something coming in a bit, keep an eye out.” With that, was a photo of autographed CDs with a playing card that’s one-half joker and one-half blonde that looks like Taylor. Afterward, fans went crazy in the comments.
One fan wrote, “Taylor’s collab finally?????” Another wrote, “THE JOKER AND THE QUEEN REMIX WITH TAYLOR!!! OMG ”
Here’s the song, “The Joker and the Queen,” fans are thinking will get the remix treatment.