Is Elton John Helping Britney Spears with Her Comeback?

We may finally know why Britney Spears shared a video of herself singing and why she deleted a post of her meeting Rocketman actor Taron Egerton — and it has everything to do with Sir Elton John.

Page Six claims Britney jumped into the studio with the British artist to revive her singing career, which was put on ice as she fought to free herself from her conservatorship. According to the outlet, the two recorded a special duet of “Tiny Dancer.”

A source tells Page Six that the alternative take of the 1971 hit will come out next month via Universal Music.

“This was Elton’s idea, and Britney is a huge fan. They have recorded a remix of ‘Tiny Dancer’ as a full duet — and it is incredible,” the source spilled, who claims to be a music industry insider. They continued, “Britney was in the studio in Beverly Hills last week with Elton for the super-secret recording session overseen by uber-producer Andrew Watt.”

The source continued, “They’ve already played it for people at their record label, and everybody is freaking out. It is so good. They are saying this is going to be the song of the summer.”

“Britney is officially back. She’s back to work, and she’s super excited,” the insider adds.

Britney and Elton are longtime friends, so this rumor holds some water. Over the weekend, Britney posted and quickly deleted a post about her meeting Egerton, who played Elton in the Rocketman biopic.

In addition, Britney shared a video earlier this month of her singing an alternative take of her breakout hit “…Baby One More Time.” She teased in the caption, “I haven’t shared my voice in an extremely long time … maybe too long,” and noted she wants to release a “different version” of the smash hit single.

