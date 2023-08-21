Is new Justin Bieber music coming?

Justin Bieber has been laying low for several months. The last time he posted on social media was in May, but that might be because he’s been in the studio working on new music.

Sources tell Page Six that Justin “has new music and a new single coming out,” and despite rumors of a split, he recently resigned his management deal with Scooter Braun.

Page Six also reports that Justin’s wife, Hailey, is taking on a bigger role in Justin’s career. A source told the outlet, “Hailey has taken control and is heavily involved. She’s a part of meetings and she’s talking a lot for him.”

The source added, “She’s the voice. They’re becoming this power couple. She’s a big part of everything he’s doing.”

Proof of this, Page Six claims, is that when the report that Justin and Scooter had split came to light, its reporters were directed to a spokesperson for Hailey, in addition to reps for Justin and Scooter.

Justin’s most recent album was 2021’s Justice, which featured the hits “Peaches,” “Holy,” “Anyone” and “Ghost.”

