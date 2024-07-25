Is Nick Jonas working on solo music, too?

Joe Jonas‘ new solo album, Music for People Who Believe In Love, is coming out Oct. 18, but it appears as though his brother Nick is also working on new music.

On Instagram, Nick posted footage of himself jamming to a song in the studio, with no sound. He captioned it, “Great couple days in Nashville writing with my boys … more to come.” Among the “boys” is Shay Mooney, who is half of the chart-topping country duo Dan + Shay. They’ve scored crossover hits with songs like “Tequila,” “Speechless” and the Justin Bieber collab “10,000 Hours.”

Nick also posted a video of himself pumping his fist in the control room while Shay sings in the recording booth.

It’s not clear if Nick is recording something for a solo project, or doing a Dan + Shay collab, or both. His last solo album was 2021’s Spaceman.

