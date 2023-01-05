Is Nicky Youre tired of being “the ‘Sunroof’ guy” yet? Not quite

ABC/Stewart Cook

Nicky Youre had one of the big hits of 2022 with “Sunroof,” which hit radio and the Billboard charts after going viral on TikTok. The California singer-songwriter has released a couple of other songs since then, but so far, none have come close to the popularity of that track. Now that it’s 2023, is Nicky sick of being “the ‘Sunroof’ guy?” Not at this moment, but that may change.

“No, I’m very proud of that song, so I’m not tired of it quite yet,” Nicky tells ABC Audio. “But I think, y’know, if I’m the ‘”Sunroof” Guy’ for too long, I think I’ll probably be tired of it. So I’m hoping for some other songs that can be my new song, y’know?”

In order to achieve that goal, Nicky, who rang in 2023 on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest, says the new year will bring new music from him, one way or another.

“I don’t think I’m going to have an album this year,” he tells ABC Audio. “I would love to maybe put out an EP towards the back half of the year, maybe around summertime.”

As for whether or not that new music will continue the “Sunroof” vibe, Nicky says, “I think it’s going to be similar music in a way, but I’m really trying to start, like, going towards just a more elevated version of what I’m doing.”

“It’s always going to be pop,” he notes. “But I want to start doing, like, I guess, slightly cooler-sounding things, and just … evolve as I get older and find more out about me as an artist, which I’m very excited to do this next year.”

