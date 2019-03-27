Is There a Ghost in This House!?

A couple living in Highland, Michigan, has decided to not leave their daughter alone in a room after capturing what they believe to be a ghost on the nanny-cam.

Their daughter, Lily, had three unexplained purple scratch marks on her face. While reviewing the footage to try to figure out what happened, the shocking discovery was made.

In the video footage, you see a figure in the corner and it appears to walk before vanishing. Lily, pops up in her crib and wildly looks around.

The couple resides in a guest house on the property. While it’s been said and confirmed by a paranormal investigator the house is haunted, it appears their guest house is as well.

Now, the pair are ready to move as soon as they possibly can. Do you believe in ghosts?