Is This Song “Country” Enough?

Trending rapper, Lil Nas X, is finding himself to be the talk of the “town” by both the country and hip-hop community. After his release of “Old Town Road” in March, the song began to take the internet making the Billboard Hot 100, Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Country Songs.

After releasing a statement that deemed Lil Nas’s song “not country enough”, Billboard removed the song from the Country Song charts.

Fans and the artist himself accused Billboard of making the issue over race. Showing his support, Billy Ray Cyrus himself reached out to the artist for a feature.

Lo and behold, the song is finally here. But is it country enough?