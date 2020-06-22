Is This The Year Of The Destiny’s Child Reunion?
Could be wishful thinking, could be true, but whatever it is we are all sitting on the edge of our seats for the possible announcement. Destiny’s Child 30th anniversary reunion tour.
Word is the ladies are in talks. Nothing has been signed off yet but as soon as a vaccine is ready and the pandemic is over watch out for an announcement. If it happened in 2020, it would coincide with 2020 being their 30th anniversary year. On a scale of 1-10 how realistic do you think the rumor is?