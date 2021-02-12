Is TikTok The Reason You Can’t Find Feta At The Supermarket?
Walking through the cheese section at the supermarket, is the place where feta would sit empty? Some say TikTok is to blame. The social media network that brought us whipped coffee, cloud bread, and White Claw slushies has created a new viral dish.
Putting together “Uunifetapasta” is pretty easy: add cherry tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, salt, and pepper to a baking pan, then place a block of feta cheese in the middle. Bake and mix in pasta. However, those shopping for this important ingredient are coming up empty-handed according to some users. Instacart told Refinery29 that “‘feta’ is currently the number one trending search term on the marketplace.” Is missing feta the 2021 version of paper towels and toilet paper? What else have you found to be in short supply at the store?