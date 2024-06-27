Isn’t that sweet? Sabrina Carpenter’s new ice cream flavor will raise money for a good cause

Sabrina Carpenter‘s new limited-edition Van Leeuwen ice cream flavor will officially be available on Friday, and it’s not just delicious — it’s also charitable.

The flavor — espresso, of course — has a coffee base mixed with brownies, chocolate chips and swirls of fudge. It will be available by the scoop and by the pint starting Friday in all Van Leeuwen stores and on its website. Fifty percent of the flavor’s profits will benefit the Ali Forney Center, the country’s largest nonprofit providing shelter and health care services to homeless LGBTQ youth.

But don’t get greedy: a social media post by Sabrina’s team incorporating lyrics from her #1 hit warns, “Please please please be aware due to popular demand, [the ice cream] it will be limited to 1 pint per person in-store and on our website on June 28. We beg you, don’t embarrass us motherf******. We want all Carpenters to have a chance to try this flavor.”

“After June 28,” the post continues, “the limit does not exist,” which is apparently a reference to Sabrina’s brief stint in Mean Girls on Broadway.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.