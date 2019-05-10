“It: Chapter 2” Trailer Is Here
By Sarah
|
May 10, 2019 @ 8:02 AM

The teaser trailer for “IT: Chapter 2” has been released online.
The trailer opens with a scene featuring Beverly Marsh as an adult visiting her childhood home in Derry before things take a turn to creepy town.
Without giving away too much, fans get a glimpse of the Loser’s Club all grown up and heading back to Derry for one last battle with Pennywise.
“IT: Chapter 2” is in theaters in September.
What are your thoughts about the film after seeing the trailer?

