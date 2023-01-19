“It was amazing to see Britney so liberated”: Donatella Versace recalls Britney Spears’ wedding

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Donatella Versace not only designed Britney Spears‘ wedding gown, she also attended her fairytale wedding to husband Sam Asghari. Now, she’s revealing what it was like being with the hitmaker on her big day.

Versace recalled meeting Britney for the first time “at the height of her career,” when the pop star was in her early 20s. She told Emily Ratajowski‘s podcast High Low with EmRata she was impressed by the singer because “she was so humble.”

“I asked her to do a few interviews for me … [And she said] ‘Of course, yes. Give me the list,’” she recalled. “She was sitting there doing everything, never said no to anything. She was amazing.”

That is probably why it was so easy for Versace to agree to design Britney’s wedding dress nearly two decades after their first meeting. The fashion icon said she spent a few days collaborating with Britney on her dream dress, which reportedly took over 700 hours to create.

“It was amazing to see Britney so liberated, so free,” the designer continued. She opened up about being among the select few to attend her “very small, but very beautiful” nuptials.

Britney and Sam tied the knot in June 2022. Aside from Versace, famous guests included Drew Barrymore, Madonna, Selena Gomez and Paris Hilton.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.