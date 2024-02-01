Items from Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga and Madonna coming up for auction

Unique items from Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Madonna, Miley Cyrus and Amy Winehouse will go up for auction at the end of the month during Julien’s Auctions’ Music Icons sale.

The Taylor items are props from her 2014 Glamour magazine photo shoot, including a Gibson guitar, an amplifier, a tambourine, a steamer trunk, throw pillows and a Polaroid Land camera. Of those items, the guitar is expected to bring the most money: $8,000 to $12,000.

An RVDK blue coat dress that Lady Gaga wore while singing with Elton John in the parking lot of Tower Records in Hollywood in 2016 is also being offered. In addition to the dress, you get a framed sketch of her wearing the dress, signed by the designer, Ronald van der Kemp. That’s expected to bring up to $9,000.

A burgundy bathrobe with black-and-gold stripes that Madonna wore in her iconic 1984 video for “Material Girl” is expected to bring $10,000 to $20,000. Several outfits from her film Evita are also up for grabs.

Many items from the late Amy Winehouse are being offered, including a gold-toned locket that contains a picture of her ex-husband, Blake Fielder-Civil. That’s expected to bring $6,000 to $8,000.

Also expected to bring thousands of dollars are outfits worn by Katy Perry, Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston. But if you’re looking for bargains, a collection of tops worn by Miley Cyrus will only set you back a couple hundred bucks.

The auction takes place February 27 at 10 a.m. PT live in Beverly Hills and online. You can register to bid now at juliensauctions.com.

