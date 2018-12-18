It’s a Done Deal

The city of Massillon has a deal with Aultman Health Foundation that brings more medical services to the city: city council voted 8-to-1 last night to accept $2 million in payments from Aultman to cover expenses at the former Affinity Medical Center facilities in Massillon, which the city owns and is paying for… Aultman will bring more ER and other services to Aultman West on Wales Road, renaming it Aultman Massillon… The financial part of the deal also restricts the city from locating any emergency care facilities at the Affinity sites for five years.