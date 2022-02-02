It’s Decided; More Winter on the Way
According to legend, if the groundhog sees his shadow (a sunny morning), there will be six more weeks of winter.
And that’s exactly what we are expecting, according to Punxsutawney Phil this Groundhog’s Day.
The Groundhog Day tradition travelled long ways. It comes from German roots. In the early 1800’s, German immigrants to America, brought the tradition of predicting winter weather on February 2. In their native Germany, they used Hedgehogs to predict weather. As they settled in the hills of Pennsylvania, they began the tradition, using the Groundhog to predict the arrival of Spring.