It’s February and the warm up is at hand!

This weekend we’ll see temperatures hitting the upper 50’s…how does that happen when we just had wind chills of 25 below? It’s Ohio in January, right? And now..it’s February! That means we move closer to Spring. Saturday is Groundhog Day so we may have a better idea of what’s in store over the next several months.

So even GOOD stories came out of the Polar Vortex….warm up with these:

1. Someone in Chicago rented enough hotel rooms to get SEVENTY homeless people out of the cold on Wednesday. They were staying in tents, and the Salvation Army was trying to find someplace warm for them. Then an anonymous person stepped up and wrote a very big check.

2. A pharmacy in central Michigan knew people needed their prescriptions, but didn’t want them going outside in the cold. Especially the elderly. So the pharmacists jumped on a SNOWMOBILE and made deliveries.

3. All week, Lyft has been offering free rides to “warming centers” in cities all across the Midwest, including Cleveland, Chicago, Minneapolis, Milwaukee, and Detroit.

4. An 82-year-old grandmother in Muskegon, Michigan is going viral after she braved the sub-zero temperatures to snow-blow her driveway this week. And she cleared snow for her NEIGHBORS too.