It’s Girl Scout Season, and There’s a New Cookies in Town!

If you haven’t been approached by your coworker, pen and paper to take down your cookie order to support their daughter, then you might as well know ITS GIRL SCOUT COOKIE SEASON!

Not only can you now order your year supply of Thin Mints and Samoas, but you can now try their new gluten-free Caramel Chocolate Chip cookie. A great alternative for those who can now enjoy the infamous Girl Scout Cookies due to a gluten intolerance.

On a personal note, I wish they had this new flavor available when I was a Girl Scout! I was the cookie selling pro, not to toot my own horn, but even the other girls sat back when it came to bargaining with shoppers for the hottest cookies on the market. “No change? No worries, I’ll catch you on the way out.” “Diabetes? Check out our shortbread cookies here!” I wouldn’t take “no” for an answer.

“Gluten intolerance? No problem!”