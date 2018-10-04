It’s National Taco Day! Deals Here!

Thursday, October 4th is National Taco Day!

In celebration of the BEST DAY OF THE YEAR, Taco Bell is offering a $5 National Taco Day Gift Set. The gift set includes 4 of their signature hard shell tacos.

On The Border is offering endless tacos for $8.99 all day on Thursday

Moe’s Southwest Grille is celebrating National Taco Day for an entire weekend. They are giving away an extra taco for free for every two tacos purchased.

Who has the best tacos?