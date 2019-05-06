Avengers: Endgame has crossed the $2 billion mark and it only took 11 days!
That was a record. It has passed Titanic and is now the second highest-grossing film ever.
It made $145.8 million domestically this weekend and $282.2 million internationally.
So who does Avengers need to beat out? Avatar.
Avatar holds the #1 position with $2.8 billion.
It took Avatar 47 days to cross the billion mark.
It’s Official: ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Is Bigger Than ‘Titanic’ With $2.2B at Global Box Office
