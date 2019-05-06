It’s Official: ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Is Bigger Than ‘Titanic’ With $2.2B at Global Box Office
By Sarah
|
May 6, 2019 @ 6:04 AM

Avengers: Endgame has crossed the $2 billion mark and it only took 11 days!
That was a record. It has passed Titanic and is now the second highest-grossing film ever.
It made $145.8 million domestically this weekend and $282.2 million internationally.
So who does Avengers need to beat out? Avatar.
Avatar holds the #1 position with $2.8 billion.
It took Avatar 47 days to cross the billion mark.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Lego Is Designing ‘Braille Bricks’ For Blind Children “Let Nature Sing” Is A Song Completely Composed of Bird Calls Parents Offer The Age Kids Are Ready For Big Milestones Man Tries Landing Dream Job At Disney With Billboard Pixel Users Can Take Selfies With Pokemon Characters Ben & Jerry’s Unveils Three New Flavors
Comments