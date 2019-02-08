It’s Pizza Day This Saturday! Celebrate With These Deals…

There are plenty of food holidays that we really don’t care to celebrate, we’re looking at you National Plum Pudding Day coming up on February 12th. But this Saturday, February 9th is National Pizza Day and this is one food holiday we definitely don’t want to miss out on. This is where you can find discounts, deals, and even freebies this weekend.

Blaze Pizza – Order online and get two pepperoni pizzas for just $10.

Domino’s – A large carryout three-topping pizza is only $7.99 this weekend.

Little Caesars – Pick up a pretzel crust pizza for only $6 and get a free 2-liter of soda when your order online with the code: FREE2L1

Papa John’s – Save 25% on regular menu price online orders with the code: CHOOSEBETTER

Pilot Flying J – Use the Pilot Flying J app to score a free slice of pizza from February 3rd through 10th. First time users can also get a free drink of their choice when downloading the app.

Pizza Hut – Take your pick from several deals they’re running now.

Real Good Food Company – Save $110 on your online order for National Pizza Day when you use the code: PIZZA.

Toppers – They’re celebrating National Pizza Day for a week at this chain. Order online to get the “Pick Two for $9.99” deal through February 9th.

SOURCE: retailmenot.com