Thanksgiving Week we’re giving away Paramore tickets
November 20, 2022 12:00AM EST
Mix 94-1 has tickets to see Paramore – Live at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland – June 4th!
Hayley Williams and the boys are back and hitting the road in 2023 for their In America Tour
(with special guests Bloc Party & Genesis Owusu)
Tickets are on-sale now – You can get ’em HERE!
But just ‘cuz it’s Thanksgiving Week… Mix 94-1 isn’t taking a break from givin’ away the good stuff!
Listen every day, all this week at 12:30pm and 4:30pm for your chance to win a pair of Paramore tickets!
(A paira Paramore tickets?? That sounds weird!)
From the station givin’ away the GOOD stuff… even on holidays… Mix 94-1!
More about: