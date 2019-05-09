It’s Time to Take a “Workcation”

If you’re looking for a way to not have to go into the office, but still earn money at a job and not use any vacation time, it’s time you took a “workcation.”

The practice of working remotely is becoming more popular these days and there are companies that embrace this new wave of earning income by sending you to beautiful locations for sun, fun, and productivity.

The top companies to offer workcation accommodations are Roam, Las Morenas de España, Hacker Paradise, Sun & Co, and WiFi Tribe.

Check out the sites for yourself, and then get up the nerve to ask your boss if you can get away, and still have those reports in on time.

What are your thoughts on working remotely? Have you ever tried to work remotely? If you could work remotely what would you like to do?