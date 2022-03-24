      Weather Alert

J-Hope is the latest member of BTS to test positive for COVID-19

Mar 24, 2022 @ 11:00am

J-Hope is one of the last members of ﻿BTS﻿ to catch COVID-19.  ﻿V﻿, ﻿RM﻿, ﻿Jin﻿,﻿ Jimin﻿ and﻿ Suga all previously tested positive for the virus.

﻿Billboard ﻿obtained a statement from the band’s label, BigHit Music, which states J-Hope is triple vaccinated and is exhibiting “no symptoms other than a sore throat.”  The singer, who visited the hospital on Wednesday, is  quarantining at home and undergoing treatment. 

In addition, the label adds, “Except for J-Hope, BTS members currently do not have any special symptoms” associated with COVID-19. 

“We will do our best to support J-Hope so that he can recover his health as soon as possible, considering the health and safety of the artist as our top priority,” BigHit said. “In addition, we will faithfully cooperate with the requests and guidelines of the quarantine authorities.”

J-Hope representatives also assuaged concerns that the singer could miss the sold-out Permission to Dance On Stage — Las Vegas concert series because of his illness. They expect him to make a full recovery by next month’s show.

Jungkook is the only BTS member who has yet to contract COVID-19.

