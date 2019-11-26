J.J. Abrams Has Sympathy for George Lucas Letting Go of ‘Star Wars’
The filmmaker has directed two films in the new ‘Star Wars’ trilogy after Lucas sold the rights to the sci-fi franchise to Disney in 2012. Disney CEO Bob Iger recalled in his memoir that Lucas, 75, was “upset” that ‘The Force Awakens’ would ignore the plot he had planned for any sequel to ‘Episode VI – Return of the Jedi.’ But J.J Abrams said he has met Lucas, and that Lucas never showed he was disappointed with ‘Episode VII.’ In fact, Abrams previously revealed that he and Lucas had exchanged ideas during the production of ‘The Rise of Skywalker.’
Can’t say I blame Lucas though. I would be upset too if I gave up my creation, just to see my characters and their stories change. Then again, that’s the price the pay when you sell your creative rights over.