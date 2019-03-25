J-Lo Thinks Men Under 33 Are “Useless”

Jennifer Lopez is catching some heat from words she spoke last summer while on an online show that helped women find their perfect Tinder match.

In the episode, J-Lo was helping Brooke find a “guy’s guy” and as the two were swiping through matches, J-Lo noticed most of the men were under 30.

This fact sparked this bit of wisdom from J-Lo as she said to Brooke, “Guys until they’re 33, are useless.”

The disgust for Jennifer’s comments came quickly over social media, but there were those that agreed with Jennifer’s advice.

Do you agree or disagree with Jennifer’s advice about men under 33? What’s been the best bit of relationship advice you’ve ever received?