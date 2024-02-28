Jack Antonoff says doubting Taylor Swift’s songwriting skills is like “challenging someone’s faith in God”

Jack Antonoff isn’t just a singer, songwriter and Grammy-winning producer of acclaimed albums by Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, Lorde and more. He’s also willing to publicly defend the artists he works with — like when he dissed Blur‘s Damon Albarn for suggesting that Taylor didn’t write her own songs and called his criticism “Trumpian.”

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, Jack says, “I’m a little b**** sometimes. But you come after my friend Taylor, you’re toast to me.” He then says doubting Taylor’s songwriting skills “is like challenging someone’s faith in God. You just don’t go there.”

Jack also discusses Kanye West, who he says “just needs his diaper changed so badly.”

“I’m so incredibly bored when someone doesn’t have the sauce anymore, so they go elsewhere to shock,” he adds. “It’s just a remarkable waste of space.”

In other Taylor news, she took to Instagram to thank her fans in Sydney, Australia, after wrapping up four shows in that city. “What a whirlwind of endless magical moments with you,” she wrote. “I’m so grateful that we got to be the first tour to play Accor Stadium 4 times.”

She added that some of her favorite moments during those shows were “the chaotic acoustic mashups” and “the crowds that were louder (singing AND screaming) than I thought humanly possible.”

“I want to thank all of the Aussie fans for being so positive and passionate, so funny and wild and FUN. Love you forever,” she continued, acknowledging those who attended her shows in Melbourne as well.

Taylor’s next shows are in Singapore, starting March 2.

