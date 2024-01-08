Jack Harlow returns to #1; Tate McRae scores first top five hit

Now that the holiday songs have all dropped off the Billboard Hot 100, the way has been cleared for a number of big hits to rebound, starting with Jack Harlow‘s “Lovin on Me.”

The song, which first hit #1 in early December, has returned to the top of the Hot 100. This makes Jack the first artist to have scored a number one each year since 2021.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift‘s “Cruel Summer” has rebounded from #19 to #2, and Tate McRae‘s “greedy” jumps from #24 to a new high of #3. That makes it the Canadian singer’s first top five hit.

Doja Cat‘s “Agora Hills,” meanwhile, has jumped from #35 to #10, becoming her ninth top 10 hit. And Tyla‘s “Water” is back in the top 10, hitting a new high of #7.

