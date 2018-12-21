Jack Sparrow Won’t Return in New “Pirates” Movie

Hate to break it to you, but the rumor has been confirmed, Johnny Depp’s Jack Sparrow will not be part of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” reboot. “We want to bring in a new energy and vitality,” said Disney film production chief Sean Bailey. Details on the “Pirates” reboot are sketchy but rumor has it the hero will be a female pirate named “Redd.” Fans are not happy with the move to not include Depp, but with the controversy that’s been surrounding him lately execs feel a change is needed.