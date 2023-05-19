Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Jackie Chan In Talks For New ‘Karate Kid’ Movie

May 19, 2023 12:53PM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Jackie Chan might walk back into the role of Mr. Han for another movie in the Karate Kid franchise. He played a mentor to Jaden Smith’s character in  2010’s remake of the original The Karate Kid.

It is set for release on June 7th, 2024 release date, but there could be production delays due to the ongoing writers strike. Not much is known at this point but it could also incorporate Smith’s character “Dre Parker” and possibly the Netflix series Cobra Kai.

 

MORE HERE

Popular Posts

1

Teen Has Powerful Message About Mental Health
2

Enter to win $2000 for your Dad this Father's Day
3

Hall of Fame Village to Add New Ride Spike It
4

Woman Videos Her Ex-Husband’s Proposal To His Girlfriend
5

Music notes: Katy Perry, The Weeknd and more